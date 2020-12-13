Top StoriesRegional

AASU, KMSS Pay Tributes To Anti-CAA Martyrs

While Assam stared at the future of the Bodoland Territorial Council elections on Saturday, several organisations paid tributes to the five citizens who were killed on December during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state.

The All Assam Students Union (AASU) organised ”Gana Hunkar” (public outcry)across the state. Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) conducted ”Sankalp Divas” (pledge day) to fight against the Act.

“The Narendra Modi-led government has numbers in Parliament so they passed the law. But the CAA must be repealed. The agitation against the law will continue uninterruptedly until it is scrapped,” AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya was quoted saying in a PTI report.

“The Act is anti-indigenous people and violates the historic Assam Accord. We dont want to live as second class citizens in our own land,” he said.

Congress and All India United Democratic Front also paid homage to the deceased.

Last December both AASU and the KMSS led protests against the CAA in the state.

