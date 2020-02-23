AASU members pelted with stones by AGP supporters

The members of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) allegedly pelted with stones by the supporters of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in Teok under Jorhat district on Saturday evening for waving black flags at Atul Bora, the president of the regional party.

The AGP president went to Teok to take part in a party meeting, when hundreds of AASU members shouted various slogans against the party and waved black flags at Bora for his party’s stand on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Following this, a clash has erupted between the supporters of AGP and the members of AASU. The AASU members were allegedly pelted with stones by the AGP members. However, nobody sustained any injuries.