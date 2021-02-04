“AASU No Longer An Apolitical Organisation”: Atul Bora

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Thursday asserted that All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) is no longer a non-political organization at the Asom Yuva Parishad’s executive meeting in Guwahati’s Ambari.

Addressing the meeting, Bora said, “The student union has turned to become like the newly floated political party Assam Jatiya Parishad,” adding, “We will not keep quiet if AASU attacks us politically”.

“In earlier days, whenever AASU raised their voice against any matter, it was believed to be was outside the political arena, but presently it purely seems like they are speaking on the behalf of the newly formed political party”, the minister further added.

Meanwhile, after Bora’s statement, the Asom Yuva Parishad (AYP) youth wing of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) warned AASU not to show black flags to the political leaders. They also threatened unpleasant outcomes if AASU continued to wave black flags.

