AASU Observes ‘Black Day’ All Over Assam

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) called its district units to observe today as ‘Black Day’ amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Assam, keeping in mind the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Act.

The union staged protests all over Assam demanding the repeal of the controversial laws which ignited widespread protest in the state. Along with the former, they also demanded the implementation of the sixth clause of the Assam Accord.

In Abhayapuri, AASU burned copies of CAA and hoisted black flags while shouting slogans against the ruling BJP government in the state and the Centre.

Meanwhile, similar protests were also reported in Boko, Chabua, Moran, Kaliabor, Doom Dooma, Sipajhar, Mushalpur, Tamulpur and many other regions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a 2-day visit in Assam. He addressed public rallies today in two separate locations – Kokrajhar and Nalbari, ahead of the Assembly Elections in April-May 2021. PM Modi one the other hand arrived in Assam yesterday (Saturday) and addressed a mega rally in Sivasagar.