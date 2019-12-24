AASU Organizes ‘Janatar Garjan’ Against C (A) A

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act continued in the state and after ‘Gana Satyagraha’, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has organized “Janatar Garjan” against the Act across the state on Tuesday.

In Dibrugarh, a mass rally has been organized under the aegis of the district students’ union at Chowkidingee field which looks forward to be participated by one lakh people. AASU’s General Secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, renowned Litterateur Nagen Saikia, and others from across different fields will participate in the protest.

AASU has organized the Janatar Garjan demanding to scrap the citizenship act saying that it won’t be accepted in Assam.

Meanwhile, protests against the act have been erupted across the state by different organizations, senior citizens, students’ union.