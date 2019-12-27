AASU pays condolence to Ishwar Nayak’s family

AASU adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya on Thursday evening visited and expressed solidarity to the bereaved the family of Ishwar Nayak at Majuli Tea Garden near Udalguri. Nayak died after sustaining bullet injury during police firing in Guwahati on December 12.

While extending their solidarity to the bereaved family members, the AASU leader slammed the BJP government led by CM Sarbananda Sonowal over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “The Assamese sentiment is neither Hindu nor Muslim,” said Bhattacharya, adding, “We can’t be destroyed by a handful of bigoted politicians. This Act violates Assam Accord and we can’t let this happen.”

It may be mentioned here that Ishwar Nayak (25) was returning from Latasil Field, like thousands of others. He and his roommate saw a spontaneous protest happening in front of Downtown Hospital. The police came chasing the crowd from the Rukminigaon side. “He said that he was hit by a bullet on his waist. But then I saw the blood,” later his roommate had said. Following the incident, Nayak was brought to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital. Nayak succumbed to his injuries the following day.