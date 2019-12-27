AASU pays condolence to Ishwar Nayak’s family

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
AASU pays condolence to Ishwar Nayak’s family
77

AASU adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya on Thursday evening visited and expressed solidarity to the bereaved the family of Ishwar Nayak at Majuli Tea Garden near Udalguri. Nayak died after sustaining bullet injury during police firing in Guwahati on December 12.

While extending their solidarity to the bereaved family members, the AASU leader slammed the BJP government led by CM Sarbananda Sonowal over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “The Assamese sentiment is neither Hindu nor Muslim,” said Bhattacharya, adding, “We can’t be destroyed by a handful of bigoted politicians. This Act violates Assam Accord and we can’t let this happen.”

It may be mentioned here that Ishwar Nayak (25) was returning from Latasil Field, like thousands of others. He and his roommate saw a spontaneous protest happening in front of Downtown Hospital. The police came chasing the crowd from the Rukminigaon side. “He said that he was hit by a bullet on his waist.  But then I saw the blood,” later his roommate had said. Following the incident, Nayak was brought to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital. Nayak succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment

Pre-wedding festivities begin for the Ambanis, Parimals

National

Amarnath pilgrim injured by ‘shooting stone’

National

Massive fire breaks out at Arunachal

Sports

France seals FIFA World Cup title for the 2nd time

Regional

One killed in Manikpur Road Accident

National

PM Modi terms last few years as Golden period in Indo-Bangladesh relations

Comments
Loading...