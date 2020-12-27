AASU Pays Tribute To Folk Legend Pratima Barua Pandey

The 18th death anniversary of famous Goalpariya folk singer Pratima Barua Pandey was observed with a daylong programme, organized by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) in Chandmari, Guwahati.

AASU paid floral tribute to the singer’s statue in premises of Pratima Pandey Memorial Park located at Chandmari Colony. AASU Advisor in Chief Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, ASSU Central President and Secretary were also present in the programme.

At the same event, Padmashree Pratima Baruah Pandey award, 2020 was awarded to noted artiste Pabitra Rabha by AASU. Rabha was also the General Secretary of Tangla Regional Students Union. After receiving the news of conferring the award, he was felicitated by the local organizations at his hometown.

Similar memorial meetings were also organized across the state to commemorate the singer.

Barua Pandey hailed from the royal family of Gauripur in west Assam’s Dhubri district. She was honoured with the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Akademi awards for her contribution to popularising Goalpariya folk music.

Some of her popular songs are Hastir Kanya and Oh Mur Mahut Bandhure among others.

Barua Pandey was daughter of Prakritish Chandra Barua and niece of filmmaker Pramathesh Chandra Barua of Devdas fame.