AASU Ramps Up Protest Over Implementation Of Clause 6

By Pratidin Bureau
47

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Monday launched statewide protests against the Centre and the state government over the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

Led by AASU President Dipankar Nath, the sit-in demonstration in Guwahati saw over 300 AASU activists taking part at Dighalipukhuri today morning. While demanding an early implementation of the Clause 6 of Assam Accord, they chanted slogans against the Assam government.

In Mangaldoi, the AASU activists demonstrated along the national Highway 15 near the ASTC campus.

AASU also raised issues of big dams, flood-embankment problems in the state. They further demanded that the annual Assam flood be given a national disaster status. 

