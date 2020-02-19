AASU replies to Medha Patkar

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Wednesday evening replied to renowned social activist Medha Patkar on her allegation of AASU’s protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a government agitation and said that the protest against the anti-Assam act will continue.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, AASU advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said, “We have protested against CAA in every nook and corner of the State. And we will continue our stir against the act.”

“Maybe she has not seen the protests across the State, but the people of Assam protested against the act despite the curfew,” said Bhattacharya.

It may be mentioned here that earlier, speaking to media after meeting KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi, Patkar said, “The government has pushed AASU in the anti-CAA agitation. Akhil Gogoi has been jailed to stop the agitation launched by the KMSS.”