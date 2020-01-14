AASU slams Himanta

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Tuesday slammed Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his remarks regarding the Assam Accord in the Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday and asked him to thoroughly study the Assam Accord along with files related to the accord.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, AASU advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said, “We won’t accept CAA because we don’t want to carry the burden of even a single illegal migrant after 1971 to 2014.” “The constitutional safeguard under Clause 6 of Assam Accord is due to people of Assam because we have taken the burden of Bangladeshi nationals who entered between 1965 and 1971,” he further said.

Sarma on Monday said that he will quit politics if the number of Hindu Bangladeshis to be benefited under the CAA exceeds 5 lakh even by a single person. The Minister also claimed that January 1, 1966 should have been the cut-off year for the detection and deportation of infiltrators instead of 1971.