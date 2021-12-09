AASU Stage Demonstrations Against AFSPA In Guwahati

Addressing the media at the demonstration, AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya said, “The culprits of Nagaland killings must get exemplary punishment”.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Thursday staged a demonstration at the Dighalipukhuri area in Assam’s Guwahati against the recent incident of unfortunate civilian deaths in Nagaland’s Mon district.

Since the botched operation by the security forces in Nagaland’s Mon district where 13 villagers along with a jawan were killed, the demands for lifting the draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) have been growing strong throughout the northeast.

Earlier, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had asked the Centre to repeal AFSPA. His wordings were echoed by the Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma as well.

Addressing the media at the demonstration, AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya said, “The culprits of Nagaland killings must get exemplary punishment”. Accusing the Centre of neglecting the northeast, he said, “AFSPA should be repealed across the Northeast”.

Bhattacharya further said, “The Centre should remember there is a part of India beyond Kolkata. That is Northeast. Attack on the people of Nagaland is an attack on the people of Assam”.

