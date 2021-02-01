AASU Stages Statewide Protest

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Monday staged protests in different districts of Assam against the attack on its members by police in Sualkuchi and Tezpur during the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) demonstrations.

The union also demanded the repeal of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by burning an effigy of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Naharkatiya amid slogans against the ruling BJP government in the state.

Similar protests were also reported in Baksa, Balipara, Hajo, Mangaldoi, Sonari, Digboi, Tamulpur and many other regions.

Furthermore, the protesters have warned the BJP government to refrain from such acts.