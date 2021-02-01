AASU Stages Statewide Protest

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
85

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Monday staged protests in different districts of Assam against the attack on its members by police in Sualkuchi and Tezpur during the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) demonstrations.

The union also demanded the repeal of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by burning an effigy of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Naharkatiya amid slogans against the ruling BJP government in the state.

Similar protests were also reported in Baksa, Balipara, Hajo, Mangaldoi, Sonari, Digboi, Tamulpur and many other regions.

Related News

Mumbai Court Summons Kangana Ranaut In Defamation Case

Mizoram: Assam Rifles Recovers Heroin Worth ₹75.6 Lakh, 3…

Military Seizes Control Of Myanmar, Issues Statement

Odisha: 9 Killed, 13 Injured In Road Mishap, PM Modi…

Furthermore, the protesters have warned the BJP government to refrain from such acts.

You might also like
National

Additional companies of Security Force deployed in J&K

Regional

Guwahatians form human chain to stop cutting trees for new bridge

Entertainment

Hero Alom arrested!

Regional

Flash Floods Hit Guwahati

Top Stories

Every third marriage of Assam is a child marriage

World

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation calls for international support to solve Rohingya…

Comments
Loading...