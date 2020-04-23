AASU To Distribute Relief Material Amid Lockdown

The All Assam Students Union (AASU) has decided to carry out a ten-day statewide relief distribution from Thursday amid the COVID-19 lockdown for the poverty-stricken and those who have been deprived of getting the government benefits.

AASU General Secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi said that economically backward people like farmers, daily wage earners, laborers, tea laborers are suffering devoid of essential commodities especially during the second phase of the lockdown and therefore they decided to help the needy.

Gogoi further stated that they have circulated helpline numbers and also delivered medicines based upon prescriptions. He said that the relief mission will include all the areas of the state and that they will ensure that every people who are in trouble will get the relief materials.

In a press statement issued by the AASU, the general secretary also mentioned that the regional and branch committees will execute the operation in their local areas.

The subsidiary committees are entrusted to select the beneficiary families and distribute essential relief materials.

However, the committees will have to follow the government guidelines and maintain social distance during their activities.

Gogoi further stated that the committees will follow the lockdown guidelines. “Our committees will take special precautions so that no families suffer during the lockdown period. Moreover, the AASU members will create awareness among the people about the health hazards from coronavirus and how to stay safe during this pandemic,” said Lurin.