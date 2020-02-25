AASU to take final call on political party within Feb 28

The All Assam Students’ Union is likely to take the final call on forming a political party in its executive meeting scheduled to take place on February 27 and February 28. AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath on Tuesday said that the organization will also take decisions on anti-CAA movement in the executive meeting.

It may be mentioned here that the AASU president during the Magh Bihu celebration had hinted at forming a new political party ahead of the Assembly election next year as an alternative to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and to opposition Congress as well.

Also, advocate Arup Borbora and filmmaker Jahnu Barua also recently signaled at forming a new political party in Assam before April 2020 to pave way for proper development in the State.

After the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in Lok Sabha, there have been talks about a new political party in Assam with several anti-CAA leaders hinting at forming new party to fight Sarbanada Sonowal-led BJP government in 2021 assembly elections.