AASU’s ‘Gana Hoonkar’ on Dec 12 Against CAA

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) along with 30 other organizations will observe ‘Gana Hoonkar’ programme on December 12 throughout the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and demanding justice for the five martyrs during the anti-CAA movement held last year.

AASU in a press statement said that the Centre has passed CAA in the Parliament on December 11 in 2019 and from December 12 onwards, the people from across the state and country have protested against it resulting in death of the five innocent lives in Assam.

AASU has regularly protested seeking justice for the martyrs’ who lost their lives during the anti-CAA movement. To continue protest against scrapping of CAA, the AASU on December 12 will observe ‘Gana Hoonkar’ programme.

The Gana Hoonkar will be observed in every district by beating drums, sankha, taal, dhol etc. seeking justice for the five martyrs’ and demanding to withdraw the citizenship amendment act.