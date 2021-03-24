AASU’s Protests Won’t Harm BJP: Himanta

Reacting to All Assam Students’ Union (AASU)’s protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it is a political party now and their protests will not affect anything.

Sarma stated that AASU’s protest will not have any impact on BJP. “We will win every seat in Upper Assam and North Assam except one which was not BJP’s but other than this, we will get every seat,” said Himanta.

Meanwhile, AASU and Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) announced that they will be launching fresh anti-CAA protests in the state.

While the AASU launched the agitation from today, the AJYCP will hold protests on March 25 and April 1 across the state.

AJYCP General Secretary Palash Changmai said they will never allow CAA to get implemented in Assam and asserted that they will fight come what may.