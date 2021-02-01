Top StoriesNational

Aatmanirbhar packages accelerated structural reforms: FM

By Pratidin Bureau
Courtesy: LSTV
29

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government’s Aatmanirbhar packages totaling Rs 27.1 lakh crore to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerated the pace of structural reforms.

In the first ever paperless Union Budget, Sitharaman also proposed the introduction of Aatmanirbhar health programme with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore.

This will be in addition to the national health mission, she said.

Related News

Budget 2021: 2.87Lakh Cr for Jal Jeevan Mission Announced

Union Budget 2021: FM Announces 34K Crore Highway Project in…

Sixmile Flyover To be Open for Public Before Bohag Bihu: HBS

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Turns 53

The finance minister also said India has two COVID-19 vaccines and two more will be launched.

She noted that the government has stretched its resources for the benefit of the poorest of the poor.

You might also like
Top Stories

Rs 521 Cr For Flood-hit Assam

Top Stories

Baghdad: Gunmen Kills 11, ISIS Suspected

Regional

Google, Prasar Bharati tie-up to live stream results on YouTube

Top Stories

COVID-19 Assam: Active cases cross 15000 mark

National

Kolkata Police re-imposed “No Helmet No Petrol’ Rule

Regional

BJP, IPFT to fight Tripura panchayat polls separately

Comments
Loading...