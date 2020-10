In a show of humanity and large-heartedness, an abandoned new-born baby has been embraced by Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH), Guwahati today.

The baby was reportedly left to its fate by the parents on the roadside in North Guwahati.

Although the locals initially took the baby after recovering it to the Narayana Hospital, it was later taken to MMCH.

As learnt, the doctors and nurses are taking good care of the baby. The Police have also been informed about the incident.