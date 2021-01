In a tragic incident, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and another individual were killed after their bike lost control and hit a tree in Abhayapuri’s Amtula area in Bongaigaon district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as CISF jawan Ratneswar Rai and Manoj Rai. They died on the spot as the impact was too strong.

The duo hailed from Sonakhuli.