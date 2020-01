An old man was targeted by the goons in front of the State Bank of India, Anhayapuri Branch on Saturday.

Reportedly, The old man was identified as Abdul Hamid resident of the same region.

It may be stated that two goons were riding a Pulsar bike followed Hamid for a long time and finally attacked him and looted the money he carried with.

As the shocking incident had occurred in the mid of town, panicked has seen among the locals of the region.