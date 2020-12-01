Abhyapuri: Cartons of Stolen Biscuits Seized, 3 Held

The Mangaldoi police in a search operation at Abhyapuri seized ample numbers of stolen biscuit cartons from different locations. The search operation has been carried out with the help of Abhyapuri police.

According to police, the cartons have been stole from the tollgate of Madanpur in Baihata Chariali on November 23.

Police also apprehended three persons who were involved in the stealing of biscuit cartons. The persons have been identified as Lal Mamood, Ismail Hussain and Afzalur Rahman Khan.

The truck and the driver are now under the custody of Mangaldoi police. Reports said that the culprits have stolen the biscuit cartons by making the driver consume intoxicated medicine.

