ABSU Bike Rally at Kokrajhar Ahead of PM’s Visit

A bike rally has been taken out at Kokrajhar jointly by All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), NFB and PJCB ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit on February 7. The bike rally has been taken out with an aim to request the people to join the victory meeting organized to celebrate the signing of the Bodo peace accord tomorrow.

The bike rally was started from Titaguri and ended at Simborgaon.

It may be mentioned here that PM Narendra Modi will visit Kokrajhar tomorrow to participate in the celebration of the signing of the Bodo Accord on January 27.

More than four lakh people from different parts of the State are expected to attend the programme. According to sources, a cultural programme of ethnic groups of Assam is being organized by the State Government to showcase the diversity of the State.

However, it has been said that the accord will lead to transformative results for Bodo People, ushering in a new dawn of peace, harmony, and togetherness.