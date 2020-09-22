ABSU Condemns Acts Of Violence, Firing

Condemning acts of violence and firing, the Odalguri District Committee of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has urged the district administration to look into the matter of miscreants extorted cash from a vegetable vendor to fight the ensuing BTC elections.

“The Union urges the local administration and the concemed authorities, S.P(Udalguri) and IGP(Law and Order),BTC to look into the matter seriously and hook the culprits at the earliest possible time and seize all illegal weapons that still exists in the region and the District in particular,” the statement read.

The statement also explained the incident in detail, that read:

We have come to know that the 3 miscreants riding on a motorcycle and wearing on face mask came to the house of Sri Nijwmsa Born, an inhabitant of Vill.-Rangagom, P.O.- Mohanpur, P.S.-Odalguri, who is a vegetable seller by profession. The miscreants then ceased their mobile phones and held the husband captive at gunpoint and demanded a sum of Rs. I lakh to fight the ensuing BTC elections. In the meantime, the wife Mrs. Junaki Bore was also held captive by a machete targeting her neck to be slit if she screamed and start to shout, they then demanded that they sun-ender whatever belongings they have with them. As the family was poor and couldn’t meet the demands they made The miscreants forcefully took away with them the motorcycle which the family was using to carry vegetables to the market, mobile phones and Rs.700/ in cash. They fired one shot(Blank) in the air and left the place.

The incident took place on September 21 at around 9.30 pm.