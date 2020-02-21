ABSU condemns, denies attacking Hagrama’s wife

By Pratidin Bureau
ABSU condemns, denies attacking Hagrama’s wife
BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary's wife Sewli Mohilary
The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Friday condemned the attack on BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary’s wife Sewli Mohilary and denied the allegation of involving in the incident.

In a press statement, the ABSU on Thursday said, “If any illegal act is committed by any individual for his vested interest, then ABSU highly condemn and the Union urges the Police department to take stern action against any culprit involved and punish them as per law.”

It may be mentioned here that Hagrama Mohilary’s motorcade was hurled with stones at Ultapani in Kokrajhar near the Indo-Bhutan border on Thursday evening while she was returning from a shrine there. Later Sewli Mohilary stated before media that there is ABSU’s hand behind the attack.

