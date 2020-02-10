ABSU plans to form new political party

The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), Assam’s most well known and active students’ organisation is all set to create conditions that ensure the birth of a new political party to cater to the Bodo people’s aspirations.

The student outfit will be holding its special session at Tamulpur (Subdivision of Baksa district) on February 12, 13 to discuss the process of formation of a new political alternative in BTR. The top leadership of four factions of the NDFB is expected to join the meeting.

The government on January 27 signed an accord with one of the dreaded insurgent groups of Assam — the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) — providing political and economic bonanza.

The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), which has been spearheading a movement for a Bodoland state was also signatory to the accord.