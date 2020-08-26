ACA AGM Tomorrow

The annual general meeting of the general body of the Assam Cricket Association under the new Constitution will be held on Thursday, an official statement informed.

The meeting will be conducted on the premises of ACA at Barsapara in Guwahati at 2 pm.

In view of coronavirus pandemic outbreak, strict safety measures will be taken and some of the members may also attend the meeting through video conferencing, it said.

One authorized representative of each affiliated members’ association has been asked to attend the meeting, the statement added.

The statement informed the following agendas will be discussed tomorrow:

l. Confirmation of previous minutes of Annual General Meeting and Special General Meeting.

2. Adoption of Report of Secretary.

3. Adoption of Treasurer’s Report and Accounts for the year 2019-20.

4. Adoption of Annual Budget for the Year 2020-21.

5. Appointment of the Auditor for the Year 2020-21 and fixing the remuneration.

6. Appointment of Ombudsman and Ethics Officer.

7. Appointment of Cricket Committees and Umpires’ Committee as per Rule 29 & 30 of Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations.

8. Discussion on Cricket and its connected matters.

9. Submission and discussion on the Report of Verification Committee which was entrusted to conduct a verification of all accounts with effect from 12/06/2016 to 12/01/2019 in terms of the special General Body Meeting (dtd. 27/04/2019) decision vide Resolution No. 6.

10. Discussion on anomalies detected in maintenance of accounts of ACA.