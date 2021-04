The Assam Cricket Association has decided to close all cricket amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. The ACA has decided to close the Cricket Academy and also suspended Inter district Senior Cricket Competition.

The ACA has decided to suspend tournaments for the safety of the players, coach and other staff members.

The Joint Secretary of ACA Kamakhya Saikia informed the media that all types of tournaments, practices will be suspended until further orders or till the COVID-19 situation improves.