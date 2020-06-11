ACA To Develop Amingaon Parade Ground into a standardized Cricket Ground

Assam Cricket Association (ACA), in its initiative to develop cricket infrastructure in the state of Assam, has recently tied up with the Kamrup (Rural) District administration to utilise a portion of the Parade Ground at Amingaon to develop into a proper cricket ground with all necessary facilities for hosting cricket matches.

As a part of such initiative, ACA on Wednesday started development of the ground and also construction of a cricket pavilion in the said venue. After performing rituals, Devajit Saikia, Secretary, Assam Cricket Association and Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Kamrup (Rural) have formally started the construction work of the pavilion by starting the foundation work of the pavilion in presence of Prasanta Kathkotia ACS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kamakhya Saikia, Joint Secretary, ACA and other ACA officials and cricket lovers. It is expected that the pavilion and ground will be ready to host cricket matches from September, 2020.

It is to be noted that the construction work was scheduled to start in the month of March last. However, due to the lock down, the same could not be done and after relaxation of the restriction of the lock down, ACA has started its activities with the construction of this work at Amingaon. ACA has also undertaken the process of acquiring land at Nagaon and Tinsukia to construct cricket ground with proper facilities in those areas very soon.