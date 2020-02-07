ACB raids residence of IFS Abhijit Rabha

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
0

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday conducted searches at the residence of IFS Abhijit Rabha, (Special PCCF, Karbi Anglong, Diphu) in Diphu and Zoo road in Guwahati.

The ACB conducted these searches as part of the ongoing investigation into the corruption charges against the officer.

Dr Rabha was posted in Karbi Anglong in 2009 as a Conservator of Forest. Later he worked for the Forest Department in the district in the capacities of the Chief Conservator of Forest and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest.

