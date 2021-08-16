Accident At Saraighat Bridge Takes Life of 2

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Saraighat Accident
Representative Image

A fatal accident took place in Amingaon at the Saraighat Bridge during the dawn of Monday.

According to sources, the accident took place after a Swift hit on the railings of the bridge and fell down 50 ft below.

2 person lost their lives on the spot after the major accident at the Saraighat Bridge on Monday dawn time.

Related News

Pawandeep Rajan From Uttarakhand Wins Indian Idol 12

A Flight From Kabul Lands In Delhi With Indian And Afghan…

Guwahati: 22 Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 2 Crore Seized, 1 Held

Assam: 411 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.83%

The two deceased have been identified as Rumiza Begum and Fakrul Hussain. Both are residents of Sipajhar, Assam.

As per sources, the car was coming from Sipajhar’s Moruasuki to Guwahati.

The vehicle bore the registration number AS 01 BF 0380.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati Police reached the incident spot to take the matter into their hands.

Also Read: Horrific Train Accident Kills 1 In Narengi, Other Severely Injured

You might also like
National

Mayawati dumps and warns congress

Assam

Assam: Petrol, Diesel Prices Reduces by Rs. 5/Ltr

Top Stories

Paytm App Removed From Google Play Store

Assam

PM to inaugurate several projects in Manipur today

Assam

Drugs Seized in Khanapara, 2 Women held

World

European Commission gets its first female president