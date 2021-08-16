Accident At Saraighat Bridge Takes Life of 2

A fatal accident took place in Amingaon at the Saraighat Bridge during the dawn of Monday.

According to sources, the accident took place after a Swift hit on the railings of the bridge and fell down 50 ft below.

2 person lost their lives on the spot after the major accident at the Saraighat Bridge on Monday dawn time.

The two deceased have been identified as Rumiza Begum and Fakrul Hussain. Both are residents of Sipajhar, Assam.

As per sources, the car was coming from Sipajhar’s Moruasuki to Guwahati.

The vehicle bore the registration number AS 01 BF 0380.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati Police reached the incident spot to take the matter into their hands.