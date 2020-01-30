Accord likely with ULFA ahead of Bihu

Keeping aside all the speculations, the Government of India will sign an accord with the ULFA prior to the Bohag Bihu, confirmed a Ministry of Home Affairs source. According to sources, the accord will be signed with ULFA without Paresh Barua faction of the group.

AB Mathur, the peace interlocutor informed Pratidin Time that the accord will be signed once the Clause VI committee submits its reports to the Government of India. “The accord is likely to be signed within March this year; however, there was no discussion with the Paresh Barua faction of the group,” said Mathur.

Also, speaking to Pratidin Time, ULFA leader Anup Chetia said, “We are hopeful of signing an accord with the GoI before Bihu. But Paresh Barua has not agreed to come to the discussion table without ‘sovereignty’ as the precondition, so we are going to sign the accord without ULFA (I).”

Meanwhile, the government of India is also likely to sign another accord with the Kuki National Liberation Front (KNLF) within February.