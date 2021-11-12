Accounts Officer of AMTRON Rahul Huzuri Under CID’s Investigation

By Pratidin Bureau
AMTRON OFFICER

The accounts officer of Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited, also known as AMTRON, Rahul Huzuri is under investigation by CID.

According to reports, the bank account of AMTRON has been hacked and a total of Rs. 2.57 crore has been allegedly looted by Rahul Huzuri through online hacking.

Meanwhile, sleuths of the Assam Police’s CID have detained the accounts officer of the company for questioning in it’s headquarter.

The bank account of Bank of Maharashtra, Panbazar branch was hacked on November 8 and transferred the amount of Rs. 2.57 crore.

Reports stated that a mail has been sent to bank authorities from the mail id of Rahul Huzuri on November 8.

Meanwhile, Huzuri accepted before CID that his mail was hacked. He mailed to several accounts to transfer the money without the consent of the AMTRON.

