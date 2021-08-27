Guwahati NewsNationalTop Stories

Murder Accused In 2018 Athgaon Shooting Case Nabbed, Brought To Guwahati

By Pratidin Bureau

The murder accused in the 2018 Athgaon shooting case where a businessman, one Tribhuban Gupta, was gunned down, injuring him seriously, was arrested and brought to Guwahati on Friday.

The accused in question is one Aditya Singh alias Niraj Singh. He was picked up by Muzzafarpur police in Bihar on Thursday.

After coordinating with Bihar Police Station, a team of West Guwahati Police District was sent to Muzaffarpur on August 22 and the accused was brought to Guwahati today.

Related News

Wishes Continue To Pour In For India’s Paralympians…

Guwahati: Sarusajai COVID Hospital Temporarily Closed for 15…

Drugs Worth 100 Crore Seized In Mizoram, 2 Held

Private: Meghalaya Tourism To Resume From Sept 1

Singh has been charged with various section of the IPC for murder and violation of the Arms Act.

You might also like
Assam

Rhino horn smuggler arrests in Dimapur

Assam

Dharjya Konwar sent to judicial custody

Top Stories

COVID Vaccination Likely To Begin In Jan: Harsh Vardhan

Assam

Guwahati: Banks to remain closed today

Assam

CBI books brother of Nabam Tuki

Top Stories

GST Council Meet Highlights