Murder Accused In 2018 Athgaon Shooting Case Nabbed, Brought To Guwahati

The murder accused in the 2018 Athgaon shooting case where a businessman, one Tribhuban Gupta, was gunned down, injuring him seriously, was arrested and brought to Guwahati on Friday.

The accused in question is one Aditya Singh alias Niraj Singh. He was picked up by Muzzafarpur police in Bihar on Thursday.

After coordinating with Bihar Police Station, a team of West Guwahati Police District was sent to Muzaffarpur on August 22 and the accused was brought to Guwahati today.

Singh has been charged with various section of the IPC for murder and violation of the Arms Act.