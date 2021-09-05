Guwahati: Accused Ashik In Dimple Kumawat Murder Case Sent To Jail

The CJM court on Sunday sent the murder accused in the Dimple Kumawat murder case, Ashik Gupta, to judicial custody.

He was produced before the CJM court by Latasil police after two-day police remand.

Dimple was found murdered on Wednesday at her house in Guwahati’s Uzanbazaar. She was bludgeoned to death with a pressure cooker as well as a ‘Pota guti’ (a kitchen tool used for grinding).

The incident happened after both her parents went to the market in the morning. She was alone at home.

Later on Thursday, three persons were arrested including Ashik. The other two individuals include Ashik’s friend and a tenant of their rented house.

During interrogation, Ashik admitted to the brutal killing of the 13-year-old minor due to an altercation over a cigarette.