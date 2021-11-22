Accused In Maligaon Murder Case Arrested From Cooch Behar

The accused who allegedly murdered a watchman in Guwahati’s Maligaon area has been arrested from Cooch Behar on Monday.

The accused has been identified as one Biki Sahani. On November 5, he allegedly bludgeoned the watchman to death with a wooden bat. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camara.

The deceased watchman was Tarun Deka, a security guard of Maligaon Bazar who hailed from Mangaldai in Assam’s Darrang district.

As per the CCTV footage, two men were seen in an inebriated walking towards Bipul Complex and one of them Biki Sahani who was holding the wooden bat.

Later, Sahani was seen pushing the watchman into the entrance of the complex.

In the early hours of November 6, the body of the deceased watchman was recovered from the same lane.