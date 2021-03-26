ACMS Stages Protest Over Daily Wage Hike

The Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) has staged a protest at the Aamguri tea estate demanding a daily wage hike of tea labourers, to provide land Patta and nationalization of the tea community.

The tea workers have also expressed anger over BJP government for increasing the daily wage hike by Rs. 50 instead of Rs. 351. They further alleged that the government has also deprived them from providing land pattas.

Around three hundred tea workers have staged protests in front of the Aamguri Tea Estate.