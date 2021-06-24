ACS Rahul Chandra Das Appointed as New MD Of ASTC

By Pratidin Bureau
Rahul Chandra Das

ACS Officer Rahul Chandra Das has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC). Rahul Das has been replaced by Anand Prakash Tiwari who has been sent to Uttar Pradesh under deputation.

According to reports, during the ASTC Board Meeting on May 21, it was agreed that the 18 HPCL petrol pumps that are now functioning on property owned by ASTC will be leased out for private ownership. However, the Assam Transport Minister had then remarked that he will review the matter and take appropriate measures if there are any discrepancies found in this regard.

