Active Broker Cycle Busted at GMCH

At a time when the Assam government is carrying massive operation against brokers, a broker cycle has been busted at GMCH who looted money from the patients in the name of providing paying cabins.

GMCH Superintendent asked the patients and their families to remain alert and to be aware from such brokers. GMCH has also given tough admonition to stop such cases of fraud and thievery.

The staffs in GMCH campus and buildings will now have to undergo police verification. In the mean time, written instructions have been given by the superintendent.

2 thieves have been detained in GMCH. They were caught while trying to steal mobile and bag from patient’s relative. They have been identified as Mominul Islam and Kuddus Ali.

ALSO READ: Sipajhar Violence: 8 Civilians Including 3 Policemen Under Treatment In GMCH

