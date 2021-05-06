Active Covid Cases In Assam Crosses 30,000

Assam on Thursday recorded 4,936 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the active cases count to 31, 829. The positivity rate is 08. 04 per cent.

The deaths in the state has escalated to 1,531 with a death rate of 0.55 percent.

The overall caseload of the state has touched 2,77,687.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro registered 1,353, Dibrugarh is at 484, Kamrup Rural is at 454, Nagaon is at 275. A total of 61, 377 tests were conducted in last 24 hours.

The district wise deaths are: Kamrup Metro (13), Dibrugarh (4), Kamrup Rural (4), Golaghat (3), Nalbari (3), Tinsukia (3), Barpeta (2), Sonitpur (2), Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dima Hasao, Hojai, Jorhat, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, and Sivasagar have reported one death each.

Meanwhile, 2,976 cured patients were discharged. The recoveries have touched 2,42,980 with a recovery rate of 87.50 per cent.