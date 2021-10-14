Active NSCN-IM Cadre Nabbed in Assam’s Tinsukia

By Pratidin Bureau
An active cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah faction (NSCN-IM) was apprehended by security forces near Tinkopani Reserve Forest in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The cadre was nabbed by a joint team of Army’s Red Shield Division under Spear Corps and the police during an operation on Tuesday based on intelligence inputs.

One 7.65mm pistol with three rounds of ammunition, one safety fuse, one detonator and 250 gm explosive was also recovered from his possession.

The cadre has been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

