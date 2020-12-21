Top StoriesEntertainmentNational

Actor Arjun Rampal Appears Before NCB

By Pratidin Bureau
Actor Arjun Rampal on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai in connection with a drug-related case after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Tweeting a photo of the actor, news agency ANI said, “Actor Arjun Rampal reaches Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He has summoned by the agency to appear before it for questioning in a drug case”.

Rampal was summoned on December 16 to appear before the anti-drugs agency. Meanwhile, the Rock On actor urged to be given time till December 21.

Notably, officials of the agency conducted a raid at Rampal’s residence on December 9 and he was questioned for the first time on November 13.

