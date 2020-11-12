Top StoriesNational

Actor Asif Basra Dies By Suicide In Himachal

By Pratidin Bureau
Actor Asif Basra, who starred in popular web series Paatal Lok and film Kai Po Che, has died by suicide at the age of 53. He was found dead in a private complex in Dharamsala.

As per reports, a forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter.

Asif was last seen in the second season of Disney+ Hotstar series Hostages. He also starred as a senior executive in a media house in Amazon Prime’s Paatal Lok, which released earlier this year.

He has also been seen in films such as Jab We Met, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Krrish 3, Ek Villain and many others.

