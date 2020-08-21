Actor Dilip Kumar’s Brother Dies of COVID-19

Aslam Khan, the younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, died early on Friday morning. Khan who was a patient of diabetes, hypertension, and ischaemic heart disease had also tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The hospital sources confirmed the death of Khan on Friday morning.

Two of Dilip Kumar’s brothers, Aslam and Eshan Khan, were admitted to Lilavati Hospital last Saturday. After Aslam complained of breathlessness, he was rushed to the hospital, along with Eshan. Both of them tested positive for Covid-19 and were immediately admitted at the coronavirus ward of the hospital. Their oxygen saturation had dropped below 80%.

Dr. Jalil Parker from the hospital while quoted by media said, “They have been kept in ICU but we haven’t incubated them as yet. Considering their age and pre-condition health issues like diabetes and hypertension, we have to be extra careful while treating them.” Eshan is about 90 years of age while Aslam Khan was a few years younger.