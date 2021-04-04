Actor Govinda Tests COVID +VE

Govinda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday and the actor is in-home quarantine and has mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, the other members of the family and staff have tested negative for the family. Govinda’s wife, Sunita, recovered from the virus infection recently.

A spokesperson issued an official statement on behalf of the actor which says, “Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Govinda Ahuja has tested positive for Covid-19. He has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine.

“Mrs. Sunita Ahuja requests all those who came in contact with him in the recent past to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure”.

“He seeks blessings and wishes of his fans, friends and everyone from India and abroad.”