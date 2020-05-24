Actor Kiran Kumar Tests COVID-19+, But ‘Asymptomatic’

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar has been tested positive for the coronavirus. Kiran said he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 14 and since then he has been living under self-quarantine away from the family.

The actor added that he is an ‘asymptomatic positive’ and hasn’t developed any symptoms like fever or cough yet.

The 74-year-old actor was quoted saying, “I am asymptomatic positive. On May 14, I had gotten myself tested, and it turned out in the report that I had COVID 19. But I had no symptoms then, nor do I have any now. There’s no fever, no cough. I am fine and have self quarantined at home. It has been ten days, and I haven’t developed any symptoms.”