Actor Naseeruddin Shah Lashes Out At “Those Celebrating Taliban” In India

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has condemned sections of Indian Muslims for celebrating the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan.

Calling it dangerous the 71-year-old actor known for walking his talk, in a video shared on social media, said in Hindi, that the Taliban’s recapturing of Afghanistan is a cause for concern for the whole world, celebrations of the barbarians by some sections of Indian Muslims is no less dangerous,”

He asked those Indian Muslims who are rejoicing the revival of Taliban should question themselves if “they want to reform their religion or live with the old barbarism”.

Shah asserted that “Hindustani Islam” is different from Islam practised in other parts of the world. and concerned added, “May God not bring a time when it changes so much that we cannot even recognise it”.

Taliban returned to power on August 15 and will announce the new government soon.