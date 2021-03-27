Top StoriesEntertainment

Actor Paresh Rawal Tests COVID-19 Positive

By Pratidin Bureau
4

Actor Paresh Rawal has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to social media to inform his fans and followers about the same and asked everyone who came in contact with him in the last 10 days to get tested.

Paresh Rawal took to twitter to announce contracting of Covid-19 infection. He wrote, “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested (sic).”

In recent days, several other Bollywood celebrities, including R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik, contracted the virus.

Mumbai on Friday reported 5,513 COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload in the country’s financial capital to 3,85,628. The death toll reached 11,629

