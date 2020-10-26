NationalTop Stories

Actor Payal Ghosh Joins Republican Party of India (A)

By Pratidin Bureau
Actor Payal Ghosh has joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India (Athawale) on Monday. Payal Ghosh joined the party in the presence of party chief Ramdas Athawale.

According to news agency ANI, Payal Ghosh has been named as the vice president of women’s wing of RPI (A). Welcoming the actor into the party, Ramdas Athawale said, “I thank her for joining the party and I welcome her.”

The actor was in the news recently after she had levelled sexual misconduct charge against Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The filmmaker had denied the allegations.

