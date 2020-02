Popular Bengali film actor and former Trinamul Congress MP Tapas Pal died at a private hospital in Mumbai this morning.

He was 61. Tapas Pal acted in a number of Bengali films besides two times elected in Lok Sabha from Krishnanagar Constituency in Nadia District of West Bengal.

Tapas Pal also elected in the State assembly. His acting in ‘Dadar Kirti’, Saheb, Parabat Priya and other films acclaimed appreciations.