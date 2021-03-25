Actor R Madhavan Tests COVID-19 +VE

Indian Actor R Madhavan on Thursday confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter and updated his followers and referred to his film “3 Idiots”.

Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. 😡😡😄😄BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid🦠 will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in😆😆. Thank you for all the love ❤️❤️I am recuperating well.🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/xRWAeiPxP4 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2021

Like his character Farhan from the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, Madhavan quipped he had followed in the footsteps of Khan’s Rancho here too. His co-star from the 2009 blockbuster, Aamir Khan, had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. The virus, he said, caught up with duo in real life.

On Monday, Madhavan posted a video from the sets of his latest film, “Amriki Pandit” on social media. “Shoot in Bhopal, with tons of precautions,” the actor had written.